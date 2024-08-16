They look like — and link to — real news articles. But they’re actually ads from the Harris campaign
AP Media Writer
A Harris advertising campaign that uses Google search is prompting some concerns among news outlets about their work being co-opted for political purposes. The campaign, which includes links to news stories, shows the importance for news organizations to protect their independence at a time many consumers are suspicious of bias in journalism. The Harris campaign says it has no plans to stop the under-the-radar campaign after it was revealed this week. Google says the ads are clearly labeled as such for people who come across it. With less than three months before a closely-fought election, campaigns are looking to find new ways to reach voters.