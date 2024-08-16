Newlyweds and bride’s mother killed in crash after semitruck overturns in Colorado
DENVER (AP) — A newlywed couple and the bride’s mother were killed in a crash after a semitruck overturned on Interstate 70 west of Denver just days after the wedding. Family members identified the victims as 33-year-old Ruben Rodriguez, 37-year-old Juliana Rodriguez Plata and her mother, Luz Melba Martinez of Colombia. The bride’s father, Carlos Joaquin Plata, and the couple’s 1-year-old son Danny were injured in the crash. An eastbound truck flipped over, spilling its load of large plastic pipes into the westbound lanes, causing three vehicles to crash. The groom’s sister-in-law told KMGH-TV the family was traveling to the mountains for a honeymoon vacation after the couple’s wedding the previous Saturday.