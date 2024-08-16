Skip to Content
How Ferguson elevated the profile of the Justice Department’s civil rights enforcers

Published 6:30 am

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The investigations into Michael Brown’s death in Ferguson, Missouri 10 years ago catapulted the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division into the spotlight. It brought heightened publicity to a unit whose headline-making work since its 1957 creation included fighting for voting rights and prosecuting Los Angeles police officers in the beating of Rodney King. The Ferguson probes were among other high-profile investigations into police departments. That work fed a national dialogue on race and law enforcement and formed a legacy item of the Obama administration Justice Department before being largely abandoned under President Donald Trump. The investigations have since picked up.

