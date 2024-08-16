Federal subpoenas issued in probe of New York Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal prosecutors recently issued subpoenas in their probe of New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ 2021 campaign, a new escalation in the ongoing investigation. City Hall confirmed on Thursday night that the administration received a subpoena in July, and attorneys representing the mayor and his campaign say they’re in the process of responding. The subpoenas, first reported by The New York Times, are the latest development in a probe that has clouded the leader of America’s largest city since it first publicly emerged in November, when Adams’ phones and iPad were seized. In an interview that aired on WABC Thursday night, Adams confirmed he was complying with the subpoenas.