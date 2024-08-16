A gunshot, a murdered rival and a kidnapped drug lord: Mexico’s ruling party faces growing scandal
Associated Press
MEXICO CITY (AP) — It was surprising when Mexico’s most-wanted drug lord landed at an airfield near El Paso, Texas in July. But the story of how he got there is now growing into a scandal that threatens top figures in Mexico’s ruling party. It is a complex web involving the alleged abduction of drug lord Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada and the killing of a politician who allegedly lured him to a secret meeting where he was kidnapped and flown to the U.S., where he was arrested. The murdered politician was a fierce political rival of the governor of Sinaloa state, who has been a sort of point-man for President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s policy of not confronting drug cartels.