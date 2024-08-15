Watchdogs want US to address extreme plutonium contamination in Los Alamos’ Acid Canyon
Associated Press
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Watchdogs are raising new concerns about legacy contamination in Los Alamos, the birthplace of the atomic bomb and home to a renewed effort to manufacture key components for nuclear weapons. A Northern Arizona University professor emeritus who analyzed samples taken along a popular hiking and biking trail in Acid Canyon says Thursday that the concentrations of plutonium were more extreme than other publicly accessible sites he has researched in his decadeslong career. Michael Ketterer says state and local officials should warn people to avoid coming in contact with water in the canyon. Federal officials say they monitor the area and results have consistently shown plutonium levels remain well within safe exposure ranges.