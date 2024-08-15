Santa Barbara jury finds Cora Vides guilty of 2017 attempted murder; trial moves to insanity defense

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara jury found Cora Vides guilty of attempted murder on Monday and on Thursday, the case moved into a new phase evaluating if she is not guilty by reason of insanity.

On Monday, Aug. 12, Vides was found guilty of Felony PC 664/187(a)-Attempted Murder and the jury also found true the following special allegations:

PC 664(a)-Offense was Premeditated and Deliberate

PC 12022.7(a)-Defendant Personally Inflicted Great Bodily Injury

PC 12022(b)(1)-Defendant Personally Used a Deadly Weapon

On Feb. 14, 2017, Vides was arrested for the attempted murder of a fellow student at Laguna Blanca School while at her family home in the Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara and her bail was originally set at $1 million.

The criminal trial now heads to an insanity phase where her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity will be evaluated under Penal Code 1026/1027 detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, their prosecution team expects the insanity phase to finish early next week.