Santa Barbara jury finds Cora Vides guilty of 2017 attempted murder; trial moves to insanity defense

today at 5:35 pm
Published 6:05 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A Santa Barbara jury found Cora Vides guilty of attempted murder on Monday and on Thursday, the case moved into a new phase evaluating if she is not guilty by reason of insanity.

On Monday, Aug. 12, Vides was found guilty of Felony PC 664/187(a)-Attempted Murder and the jury also found true the following special allegations:

  • PC 664(a)-Offense was Premeditated and Deliberate
  • PC 12022.7(a)-Defendant Personally Inflicted Great Bodily Injury
  • PC 12022(b)(1)-Defendant Personally Used a Deadly Weapon

On Feb. 14, 2017, Vides was arrested for the attempted murder of a fellow student at Laguna Blanca School while at her family home in the Mesa neighborhood of Santa Barbara and her bail was originally set at $1 million.

The criminal trial now heads to an insanity phase where her plea of not guilty by reason of insanity will be evaluated under Penal Code 1026/1027 detailed the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office, their prosecution team expects the insanity phase to finish early next week.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

