August’s supermoon kicks off four months of lunar spectacles. Here’s how to watch

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — The first of four supermoons this year is about to rise. Stargazers can catch the first act Monday as the full moon inches a little closer than usual, making it appear slightly bigger and brighter in the night sky. September’s supermoon will coincide with a partial lunar eclipse. October’s will be the year’s closest approach, and November’s will round out the year. A supermoon occurs when a full lunar phase syncs up with an especially close swing around Earth. This usually happens only three or four times a year, and the supermoons appear consecutively.

