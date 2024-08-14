Man arrested at Ferguson protest is a St. Louis police oversight board member, DNC alternate
Associated Press
ST. LOUIS (AP) — One of the people accused of damaging a Ferguson Police Department fence moments before a police officer was critically injured is a member of the Civilian Oversight Board for the St. Louis Police Department and an uncommitted Missouri alternate delegate for next week’s Democratic National Convention. Keith Rose was charged with first-degree property damage. He told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch that he will fight the charge. Hundreds gathered in Ferguson Friday to mark the 10th anniversary of Michael Brown’s death. As midnight approached, only a few dozen remained, and some protesters began damaging the fence. Officer Travis Brown was injured as he tried to make arrests. Elijah Gantt is charged in the assault of the officer.