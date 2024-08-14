4 injured in shooting at Virginia State University, and 2 men taken into custody face gun charges
PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say four people were injured in a shooting at Virginia State University. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in a large crowd around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two men and two women who were shot were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say two men taken into custody at the scene were charged with brandishing firearms, but they have not been charged in the shooting. A spokesperson for the 4,000-student school south of Richmond says none of the victims is enrolled for the fall semester. Classes start next week, but freshmen and student leaders are already on campus.