Skip to Content
News

4 injured in shooting at Virginia State University, and 2 men taken into custody face gun charges

By
Published 11:57 am

PETERSBURG, Va. (AP) — Police say four people were injured in a shooting at Virginia State University. They say officers responded to a report of a shooting that occurred in a large crowd around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. The two men and two women who were shot were taken to hospitals with injuries not considered life-threatening. Police say two men taken into custody at the scene were charged with brandishing firearms, but they have not been charged in the shooting. A spokesperson for the 4,000-student school south of Richmond says none of the victims is enrolled for the fall semester. Classes start next week, but freshmen and student leaders are already on campus.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content