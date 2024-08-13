Trucking company owner pleads guilty to charges related to crash that killed 7 bikers
Associated Press
BOSTON (AP) — An owner of a now defunct trucking company has pleaded guilty to federal charges related to a deadly crash in New Hampshire that killed seven motorcyclists. Thirty-nine-year-old Dunyadar Gasanov agreed on Tuesday to plead guilty to three counts of making false statements to federal investigators. The company he owned employed Volodymyr Zhukovskyy as a commercial trucker driver. Zhukovskyy was involved in the crash in 2019 that left seven motorcyclists dead in northern New Hampshire. Gasanov is set to be sentenced on Nov. 21. He faces three years of supervised release and a fine of $250,000.