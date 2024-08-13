Russia intensifies attacks in eastern Ukraine as it fights against Kyiv’s cross-border incursion
Associated Press
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian military says the Russian army is intensifying its attacks in eastern Ukraine, even as the Kremlin’s forces try to check a stunning weeklong incursion into Russia by Kyiv’s troops. Ukraine’s General Staff said Tuesday that over the previous 24 hours Russian troops launched 52 assaults in the area of Pokrovsk, a town in Ukraine’s Donetsk region that is close to the front line. That’s roughly double the number of daily attacks there a week ago. The Ukrainian military claims its sensational charge onto Russian soil has already encompassed some 1,000 square kilometers (386 square miles) of Russian territory. The operation’s goals are a closely-guarded military secret.