New legislative maps lead to ballot error in northern Wisconsin Assembly primary
Associated Press
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — New legislative maps in Wisconsin have apparently led to an administrative error that could disenfranchise scores of voters in an Assembly primary. The new maps moved the northern Wisconsin town of Summit out of the 73rd Assembly District and into the 74th Assembly District. Two Republicans — incumbent Chanz Green and former prison guard Scott Harbridge — are running in Tuesday’s primary in the 74th. But the ballots voters in Summit received listed candidates running in the 73rd District. Douglas County Clerk Kaci Jo Lundgren says she missed that the town was now in a new district. Lundgren says she’s expecting about 170 people in Summit will vote Tuesday. She says any votes cast in Summit for candidates in the 73rd District likely won’t count.