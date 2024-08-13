Mets slugger J.D. Martinez exits with bruised elbow after getting hit by pitch

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Mets slugger J.D. Martinez exited Tuesday night’s game against the Oakland Athletics with a bruised left elbow after getting hit by a 99.6 mph fastball from rookie Joe Boyle in the second inning.

The 36-year-old designated hitter hopped in pain toward the Oakland dugout but initially remained in the game following a visit from an athletic trainer.

Martinez scored New York’s first run on Jose Iglesias’ one-out single before being lifted for pinch-hitter Mark Vientos with two on and two outs in the third. Boyle struck out Vientos — who didn’t start because of a sore left ankle — to preserve the Athletics’ 7-1 lead.

Signed to a $12 million, one-year contract on March 24, Martinez is batting .257 with 12 homers and 53 RBIs in his first season with the Mets.

He helped fuel New York’s surge into the NL wild-card race by hitting .304 with six home runs and 23 RBIs from May 30 through June 28. But the six-time All-Star is batting just .208 with three homers, 19 RBIs and 48 strikeouts in 120 at-bats over his last 35 games.

___

