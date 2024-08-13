Black bear mauls 3-year-old girl in tent at Montana campground
RED LODGE, Mont. (AP) — A black bear mauled and injured a 3-year-old girl in a tent at a private campground just north of Yellowstone National Park. The girl was attacked Sunday night at a campground south of Red Lodge and taken to a hospital in Billings. A state wildlife agency didn’t have any information about her condition on Tuesday. Game warden Randy Hutzenbiler said there were attractants in the area, which can include food or unsecured garbage.