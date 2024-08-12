Jurors deliberating in case of Colorado clerk Tina Peters in election computer system breach

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors have urged jurors to convict former Colorado clerk Tina Peters in a security breach of her county’s election computer system, saying she deceived government employees so she could work with outsiders affiliated with MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell to become famous. But before jurors began deliberations Monday, the defense told them Peters had not committed any crimes and only wanted to preserve election records after the county would not let her have its technology experts present for a software update. Peters’ case was the first instance amid the 2020 conspiracy theories of a local election official being charged with a suspected security breach of voting systems.

