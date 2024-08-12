How X owner Elon Musk uses his ‘free speech’ platform to amplify his views worldwide
AP Technology Writer
As X’s owner and most followed user, Elon Musk has increasingly used it as a microphone to amplify his political views and those of the often right-wing figures he’s aligned with. There are few modern parallels to his antics, but then again there are few modern parallels to Elon Musk himself. As with his fixation on a “population collapse,” threatening to wipe out humanity and his warnings about artificial intelligence doing the same, Musk has framed the free speech argument as another existential crisis looming over the the world. And he is going to try his best to save it.