Schumer says he will work to block any effort in the Senate to significantly cut the CDC’s budget

Published 7:09 am

NEW YORK (AP) — The Senate’s top Democrat says he’ll work to block a plan that would significantly cut the proposed budget of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York says that such a spending reduction could endanger the public. The Republican-led House Appropriations Committee advanced the measure on a party-line vote in July. Schumer said such a reduction would “would wreak havoc and chaos on food safety funding mechanisms and tracking operations at a core level.”

