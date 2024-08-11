Burger homers for third straight game, Marlins win 7-6 to snap Padres’ seven-game win streak

MIAMI (AP) — Jake Burger homered for the third straight game, Jesús Sánchez also had a home run and the Miami Marlins beat San Diego 7-6 on Sunday to end the Padres’ seven-game win streak.

Burger has homered 12 times since the All-Star break.

Ha-Seong Kim originally was credited with a game-tying home run off Andrew Nardi when his drive bounced off the padding in left field and then deflected over the wall with two outs in the ninth. But after an umpire review, the call was reversed to a double.

George Soriano relieved Nardi and struck out Luis Campuzano for his first save.

Marlins starter Max Meyer (3-2) allowed three runs and seven hits, while striking out four in a career-high 6 1/3 innings. Meyer was lifted after David Peralta’s run-scoring double got San Diego within 5-4.

Sánchez’s two-run drive off reliever Yuki Matsui in the seventh extended Miami’s lead before San Diego narrowed the deficit on pinch-hitter Donovan Solano’s two-run drive off Nardi in the eighth.

Luis Arraez had three hits for the Padres. He went 7 for 15 in the series against his former club.

The Marlins scored five against Padres starter Dylan Cease (11-9) in the first two innings before the right-hander settled down and kept them scoreless through the final three innings of his outing. Three of the runs charged to Cease were unearned after two Padres errors in the second. Cease gave up six hits, struck out five and walked two.

Run-scoring singles by Jonah Bride and Otto López in the first put Miami ahead 2-0.

Burger’s two-run drive capped a three-run second. Xavier Edwards reached when Arraez dropped shortstop Kim’s throw to first that also allowed Derek Hill to score from third before Burger connected

The Padres began narrowing the deficit with RBI groundouts from Peralta in the fifth and Jurickson Prufar and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth.

Both benches cleared at the end of the fourth after Miami second baseman Otto López objected at Cronenworth’s hard slide at the bag to break up a double play but no punches were thrown.

Before the game, the Padres optioned right-handed pitcher Jhony Brito to Triple-A El Paso and recalled right-hander Sean Reynolds from the same minor league club.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: LHP Josh Simpson (left elbow neuritis) completed his second rehab outing with Single-A Jupiter on Saturday, throwing one scoreless inning.

UP NEXT

Padres: Return home Monday, when RHP Joe Musgrove (3-4, 5.66) will start the opener of a three-game series against Pittsburgh. The Pirates have not announced a starter.

Marlins: Have not announced a starter for the opener of a two-game set at Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Phillies also have not listed a starter.