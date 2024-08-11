Browns’ plans for move to new dome stadium hits snag as county backs city’s renovation proposal
AP Sports Writer
CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns’ proposal to leave the lakefront and play in a new domed stadium in Cleveland’s suburbs has hit a major snag. In a letter sent to team owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam, Cuyahoga County officials said they’re backing a proposed $1.2 billion renovation of the team’s current stadium and are committed to keeping the NFL franchise in downtown Cleveland “for generations to come.” Earlier this week, the team unveiled renderings for a $2.4 billion state-of-the-art stadium and entertainment complex to be built in Brook Park, Ohio. County officials argue a new stadium “does not make fiscal sense” and want the Browns to fix their current home, which opened in 1999. The city has offered $461 million toward that renovation.