Bodycam video shows Baltimore officers opening fire on fleeing teen moments after seeing his gun
Associated Press
BALTIMORE (AP) — Newly released body-camera footage shows three Baltimore police officers unleashing a barrage of gunfire on a fleeing teenage suspect almost immediately after spotting a gun in his hand. Officials say 17-year-old William Gardner was shot a dozen times in the deadly shooting Monday night. The shooting has prompted outrage from residents of Gardner’s southwest Baltimore neighborhood who called it the latest case of excessive force against a young Black man. Police Commissioner Richard Worley called the shooting “truly a tragic incident” and emphasized that the department is conducting a thorough investigation.