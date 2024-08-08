Wisconsin man convicted in wrong-way drunken driving crash that killed 4 siblings
WAUPACA, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin man has been convicted in a wrong-way drunken driving crash that killed four siblings last year. WLUK-TV reports that 48-year-old Scott Farmer of Neenah pleaded no contest Wednesday to four counts of homicide by intoxicated use of a motor vehicle and one count of operating while intoxicated in the Dec. 16 crash. A judge set Farmer’s sentencing for Nov. 22. Police said Farmer was driving the wrong way on a highway when his truck crashed into an SUV in Weyauwega. The crash some 100 miles northwest of Milwaukee killed the SUV’s 25-year-old driver, his 23-year-old brother and their two sisters ages 9 and 14.