South Korean authorities question individual who crossed the border from the North
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korean authorities are questioning a suspected North Korean resident who crossed into the South, according to South Korea’s military. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff on Thursday said South Korean soldiers secured an unidentified individual who was likely North Korean and handed that person over to relevant authorities for questioning. The military statement came after South Korea’s Yonhap news agency, citing anonymous military sources, reported that a North Koran crossed an estuary where the Han River meets the Yellow Sea and was taken by South Korean troops at the South’s border island of Gyodong.