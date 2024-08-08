Russia says fighting continues in Ukrainian incursion into Kursk region
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia’s Defense Ministry says that the country’s troops are fighting Ukrainian forces in the third day of one of the largest cross-border ncursions of the war. A ministry statement said Thursday that the Russian military and border guards have blocked Ukrainian forces from advancing deeper into the Kursk region in southwest Russia. The statement also said that the army is attacking Ukrainian combatants who are trying to advance on the area from Ukraine’s Sumy region. The Institute for the Study of War said that Ukrainian troops had advanced as much as 10 kilometers or 6 miles into Russian territory as of Wednesday. But that information wasn’t confirmed. Ukrainian officials haven’t commented on the scope of the operation around the town of Sudzha.