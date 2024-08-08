Iran is accelerating cyber activity that appears meant to influence the US election, Microsoft says
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — A new report from Microsoft finds that Iran is ramping up online activity that appears intended to influence the upcoming U.S. election. Friday’s report finds that Iranian actors have recently created fake news sites, impersonated activists and in one case targeted a U.S. presidential campaign official with an email phishing attack. The technology giant says the activity shows how Iran is laying the groundwork to stoke division and potentially sway American voters this fall. U.S. intelligence officials say Russia continues to pose the greatest threat for election disinformation, while Iran is expanding its efforts and China is proceeding cautiously. Iran’s United Nations mission denied that it plans cyberattacks or other interference in the U.S. election.