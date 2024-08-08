Former FIFA interim president and long-time leader of African soccer Issa Hayatou dies at 77
PARIS (AP) — Former FIFA interim president and long-time leader of African soccer Issa Hayatou has died. He was 77. Current FIFA president Gianni Infantino says in an Instagram post, “Saddened to hear of the passing of former CAF president, former FIFA president and interim, FIFA vice-president and FIFA Council member Issa Hayatou.” Hayatou also was a member of the International Olympic Committee for 15 years and remained an honorary member. Though a national champion runner in track and field, it was in soccer that Hayatou rose to power and influence from his native Cameroon.