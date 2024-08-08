Dead woman found entangled in baggage machinery at Chicago airport
CHICAGO (AP) — Police are investigating how a woman died in a baggage room at O’Hare International Airport. Chicago Fire Department spokesperson Larry Langford said emergency responders called to the airport around 7:45 a.m. Thursday found the woman entangled in a conveyer belt system in a baggage room. The room was not publicly accessible, and it’s not clear how she found her way in. A spokesperson from the U.S. Department of Labor said the woman was not an airport employee. Police said in a statement that the woman was 57 years old and surveillance footage shows her walking in the area around 2:27 a.m. but doesn’t show how she became entangled in the conveyer belt.