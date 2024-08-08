Congolese military court hands down death sentence to leader of rebel coalition and 25 others
Associated Press
KINSHASA, Congo (AP) — A military court in Congo has sentenced 25 people, including the leader of a rebel coalition, to death. Corneille Nangaa, leader of the Alliance Fleuve Congo, or AFC, was found guilty of war crimes, participation in an insurrection and treason. The AFC is a political-military movement launched in December with the aim of uniting armed groups, political parties and civil society against Congo’s government. One of its most renown members is the M23, an armed group accused of mass killings in Eastern Congo’s decade long conflict. The decadeslong conflict in eastern Congo has produced one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises, with over 100 armed groups fighting in the region.