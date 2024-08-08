Biden holds social event with ice cream to thank campaign staff after bowing out of election
Associated Press
WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — President Joe Biden and his wife, Jill, has hosted a thank you event for hundreds of staffers who worked on the reelection campaign. The security tents around downtown Wilmington, Delaware indicated that Thursday’s event was held at The Queen, a music venue that played a critical role in his successful race for presidency in 2020, when he often spoke to the public from the theater’s stage. The event featured food and, naturally for Biden, his beloved ice cream.