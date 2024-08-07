Video shows dog chewing on a lithium-ion battery and sparking house fire in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — A dog chomping on a lithium-ion battery sparked a house fire in Oklahoma and video of the moment is now being used by a fire department to show the potential dangers of those batteries. The footage was posted online last week by the Tulsa Fire Department and shows the dog gnawing on the battery on a living room floor. Another dog and a cat are nearby as sparks erupt and cushions on the floor are suddenly set ablaze. The fire department said the Tulsa-area home was significantly damaged by the fire in May but the two dogs and the cat escaped through a pet door and were unharmed.