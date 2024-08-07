Takeaways from AP report on fear of repression in post-election Venezuela
Associated Press
CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan aid worker’s arrest while catching an international flight has cast a spotlight on the climate of fear and repression engulfing the South American nation in the wake of its disputed presidential election. Edni Lopez is one of more than 2,000 people arrested since President Nicolas Maduro claimed victory in the July 28 vote despite strong evidence he lost by a more than 2-to-1 margin. The unprecedented spree of detentions is being urged on by Maduro himself and puts Venezuela on pace to easily exceed those jailed during three previous crackdowns.