Iran warns airlines to avoid its airspace for 3 hours on Thursday over military drills, Egypt says
Associated Press
CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s Civil Aviation Ministry says it’s ordered Egyptian airlines to avoid Iranian airspace for three hours on Thursday after a notice from Tehran to do so because of military exercises. The warning comes amid soaring tensions in the region following last week’s assassination of Hamas’ leader in Tehran. The ministry said the warning came in a notice sent by Iran to all commercial airlines. There was no immediate confirmation from Iranian authorities or other carriers. The ban was to last for three hours, 4:30 a.m. to 7:30 a.m. on Thursday. Israel has been bracing for an attack by Iran over the assassination. It has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility.