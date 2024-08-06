Skip to Content
US rolls into semifinals of Paris Olympic basketball tournament, eases past Brazil 122-87

Published 3:46 pm

AP Basketball Writer

PARIS (AP) — There was a moment where Brazil might have thought it had a chance. It trailed the U.S. by only eight midway through the second quarter. A big deficit had turned into something rather manageable. The moment was short-lived. A 21-2 run turned things into their predictable blowout state and for the 20th time in 20 Olympic appearances, the U.S. will play for a medal. Devin Booker led a balanced front with 18 points and the Americans had little trouble with Brazil in the quarterfinals of the Paris Olympics, winning 122-87.

Associated Press

