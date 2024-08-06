Skip to Content
SLO Police turn to the public for help identifying person connected with counterfeit money

Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. – The San Luis Obispo Police are turning to the public for help identifying a person using counterfeit money at downtown San Luis Obispo businesses.

According to the San Luis Obispo Police Department, the person shown in the images provided used counterfeit money on June 30 and Aug. 5 of this year.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CSO Corsaw at 805-781-7335 or Crime Stoppers at 805-549-7867 and use Case number #240805064.

