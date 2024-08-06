Skip to Content
Michigan will choose between Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers for US Senate

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democrat Elissa Slotkin and Republican Mike Rogers have prevailed in their parties’ primaries for an open U.S. Senate seat in Michigan. Slotkin is currently serving her third term in the U.S. House and defeated actor Hill Harper. Rogers is a former U.S. representative who defeated several other Republican candidates after he was endorsed by former President Donald Trump earlier this year.  The candidates are vying for a seat left open by longtime Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow’s retirement. Two U.S. House seats that were left open by the departures of their Democratic incumbents are also holding primaries Tuesday. Down-ballot primaries are also being held across the state.

