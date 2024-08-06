Georgia election board says counties can do more to investigate election results
Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board has voted to require county election officials to make a “reasonable inquiry” before certifying election results to the state. Tuesday’s vote could signal that fights about approving election results could intensify this November in the South’s premier battleground state. Supporters say the measure is needed because members of county election boards must adequately assure themselves that the election totals are correct before doing so. But opponents of the rule say it’s an invitation to create post-election chaos. They also say the board is defying state law that says that county officials “shall certify” results, and that county officials have little wiggle room on the issue.