Four are killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in northwestern Oklahoma City
Authorities in Oklahoma City say four people were killed in the crash of a small plane. Fire Capt. John Chenoweth says the four died when the plane crashed about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at a small airport on the outskirts of the city. The Federal Aviation Administration says a preliminary investigation found that the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft BE33 that crashed while taking off from the airport. It also says the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of investigating the crash. The NTSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.