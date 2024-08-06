Skip to Content
News

Four are killed in the crash of a single-engine plane in northwestern Oklahoma City

By
Published 1:58 pm

Authorities in Oklahoma City say four people were killed in the crash of a small plane. Fire Capt. John Chenoweth says the four died when the plane crashed about 1:30 p.m.  Tuesday at a small airport on the outskirts of the city. The Federal Aviation Administration says a preliminary investigation found that the aircraft was a single-engine Beechcraft BE33 that crashed while taking off from the airport. It also says the National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of investigating the crash. The NTSB did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content