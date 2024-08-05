Ventura County Fair draws in record number of visitors to its political booths.

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif.— The Ventura County Fair is known for its rides and games, but this year the political booths are drawing large crowds.

Hundreds of people at the fair stopped at the the booths of the Ventura County Republican Party and the Ventura County Democratic Party to show their support for their favorite candidates by buying merchandise and taking photos with life size cardboard cutouts of Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden.

Others made sure to learn about voter registration and even changing parties.

Some contribute the huge increase in foot traffic to the fact that this year has had major shakeups— from the assassination attempt on Donald Trump to Kamala Harris becoming the official Democratic nominee.

Others say that citizens are fed up with the current state of affairs.

“ It’s kind of like the American dream is gone. It's not for the younger people. And a lot of older people that are on fixed incomes are feeling the pain, too,” said Republican Ted Nordblum, who is running for State Assembly in District 42.

“ It used to be one or two people at a time, but now we've got five, six, seven, eight people at a time coming up us to get information,” said Eileen Macenery Riemers from the Democratic Party of Ventura County

Organizers say the purpose of the booths isn’t just to talk about the general election, but also major propositions that will affect residents at the local and state levels.