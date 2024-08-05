U.N. fires nine UNRWA staffers after probe found they may have been involved in Oct. 7 attack
JERUSALEM (AP) — The U.N. says it has fired nine staff members from its agency for Palestinian refugees, known as UNRWA, after an internal investigation found they may have been involved in the Hamas-led Oct. 7 attack against Israel. The U.N. announced the move in a brief statement to journalists Monday. It did not elaborate on the evidence pointing to the UNRWA staffers’ potential involvement in the attack.