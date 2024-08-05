Police release images of suspects and car in killing of actor Johnny Wactor in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Police have released images of three suspects and the getaway car used in the killing of former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor in downtown Los Angeles when he interrupted thieves stealing the catalytic converter from his car.

The two images were released by the Los Angeles Police Department on Sunday in a community alert seeking help in identifying the suspects.

One image shows the vehicle, described as a stolen 2018 black Infiniti Q50 with a tan interior. The other image shows three individuals outside the car.

The alert states that Wactor was shot in the chest by “suspect 1,” who has tattoos above the left eye and on the right cheek.

The actor was shot around 3:20 a.m. on May 25.

His mother, Scarlett Wactor, told ABC 7 that her 37-year-old son had left work at a rooftop bar with a coworker when he saw someone at his car and thought it was being towed. A mask-wearing suspect opened fire, his mother said. The trio fled in the Infiniti.

Wactor portrayed Brando Corbin on the ABC soap opera from 2020 to 2022. He also appeared in a variety of films and TV series, including “Station 19,” “NCIS,” “Westworld” and the video game “Call of Duty: Vanguard.”