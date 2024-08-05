Skip to Content
Hundreds in Israel mark the 5th birthday of a child held hostage in Gaza

Published 11:21 am

Associated Press

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Hundreds of Israelis have sent orange balloons into the air to mark the fifth birthday of one of two children held captive by militants in the Gaza Strip. Ariel Bibas, who along with his 1-year-old brother Kfir, has become a symbol of the struggle to release the hostages. The orange balloons are meant to symbolize Ariel and Kfir’s bright red hair. During its Oct. 7 attack, Hamas killed 1,200 people and took some 250 people hostage, according to Israeli authorities. Among the 110 still held hostage, the Bibas boys are said to be the only children.

