Families whose loved ones were left rotting in funeral home owed $950 million, judge rules
Associated Press/Report for America
DENVER (AP) — A judge ruled that the Colorado funeral home who allegedly stored 190 decaying bodies and sent must pay $950 million to the victims’ families in a ruling announced Monday. The civil case’s attorney, Andrew Swan, said the judgement is unlikely to be paid out, making it largely symbolic. Funeral home owners Jon and Carie Hallford did not acknowledge the lawsuit or show up in court.