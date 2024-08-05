As Instagram remains blocked in Turkey, Erdogan accuses social media companies of ‘digital fascism’
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has accused social media platforms of “digital fascism” for allegedly censoring photographs of Palestinian “martyrs.” The Turkish leader’s comments on Monday came as Turkish officials were engaged in discussions with Instagram representatives to reinstate access to millions of its users in the country. Turkey barred access to Instagram on Aug. 2. Media reports said the action was in response to Instagram removing posts by Turkish users that expressed condolences over the killing of Hamas political leader Ismail Haniyeh.