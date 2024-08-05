A rocket attack at an Iraqi military base injures US personnel, officials tell AP
Associated Press
WASHINGTON (AP) — Defense officials say several U.S. personnel were injured in a suspected rocket attack at a military base in Iraq. It comes as there has been a recent uptick in strikes on American forces and as tensions spike in the Middle East. The officials said troops at al-Asad air base were still assessing the injuries and damage. Earlier Monday, Iraqi security officials confirmed the attack, but no group has claimed responsibility. The U.S. officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss military operations.