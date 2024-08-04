Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index sinks 12.4% as investors dump a wide range of shares
TOKYO (AP) — Japan’s Nikkei 225 share index has plunged more than 12% as investors worried that the U.S. economy may be in worse shape than had been expected dumped a wide range of shares. The Nikkei index lost more than 4,400 points to 31,458.42 Monday. It dropped 5.8% on Friday and it has logged its worst two-day decline ever. Its biggest single-day rout was a plunge of 3,836 points, or 14.9%, on the day dubbed “Black Monday” in October 1987. Share prices have fallen in Tokyo since the Bank of Japan raised its benchmark interest rate on Wednesday. The Nikkei is now 3.8% below the level it was at a year ago.