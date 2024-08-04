Freddie Freeman and his wife say their 3-year-old son is home from hospital after 8-day ICU stay

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman and his wife said Sunday their 3-year-old son, Maximus, was home from the hospital after being treated for Guillain-Barre Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder.

In a joint social media post, the Freddie and Chelsea Freeman said Maximus had returned home after an eight-day stay in a pediatric intensive care unit.

“Max still has a long road ahead of him to regain his strength and relearn how to walk. But we are so thankful to have our family back together,” the post said.

In a previous social media post, the couple said Maximus “went into full-body paralysis” and was rushed to the hospital to “reinforce his lungs.” Maximus’ health later improved. His breathing tube was removed, and he was taken off a ventilator on Wednesday.

According to the Mayo Clinic, Guillain-Barre syndrome is a condition in which the body’s immune system attacks the nerves. While there is no cure, most people fully recover.

Freeman was scratched from Los Angeles’ lineup on July 25 and then placed on the family emergency list a day later. He has not played since.

An eight-time All-Star, Freeman is hitting .288 with 16 home runs and 67 RBIs.

