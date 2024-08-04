Skip to Content
Fans of the Olympics find a new star. And Laurie Hernadez is not even competing this time

PARIS (AP) — Two-time Olympic medal-winning gymnast Laurie Hernandez’s fresh approach to her new role as a TV analyst has made her a fan favorite. The 24-year-old who won gold and silver alongside Simone Biles in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro is part of NBC’s gymnastics broadcast team in Paris. Hernandez says her job is to inform viewers who are new to the sport while also staying empathetic to what the athletes are going through.

