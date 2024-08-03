Third set of remains found with gunshot wound in search for 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre graves
Associated Press
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A third set of remains with a gunshot wound has been found in the search for graves of victims of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. Oklahoma State archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said on social media Friday that the remains were exhumed and are being examined at an on-site forensic laboratory at Tulsa’s Oaklawn Cemetery. The discovery comes about a month after identification of the first set of remains exhumed from the cemetery as searchers seek victims of the massacre by a white mob that looted and burned Tulsa’s Greenwood District, also known as Black Wall Street. More than 1,200 homes, businesses, schools and churches were destroyed.