Protests and violence break out again in Bangladesh amid calls for the government’s resignation
Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — Thousands of people have protested peacefully in Bangladesh’s capital to demand justice for more than 200 students and others killed during protests last month, but violence was reported at similar events elsewhere in the country. The protesters chanted anti-government slogans and demanded the resignation of the prime minister. Some pro-government groups also rallied in the city. The country’s leading Bengali-language newspaper reported that at least seven protesters were hit by bullets after pro-ruling party groups allegedly opened fire on them as they blocked a road in the east. Scores of people were injured in other parts of the country, TV stations reported.