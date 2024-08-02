Who is Imane Khelif? Algerian boxer facing gender outcry had modest success before Olympics
AP Sports Writer
VILLEPINTE, France (AP) — Algerian boxer Imane Khelif has landed in the middle of a divide about gender in sports after her Italian competitor, Angela Carini, pulled out seconds into their bout at the Paris Olympics. Khelif has fought at numerous major amateur boxing tournaments over the past six years, including the Tokyo Olympics. She’s a formidable athlete with respected fighting skills. She’s even won a few regional gold medals. But Khelif was decidedly not known as a dominant champion, an overpowering physical specimen or even a particularly hard puncher at her weight. The reality to those who actually watch Olympic-style boxing is quite different.